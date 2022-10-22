Obituary | Phyllis Olson

Our beloved mother Phyllis Olson went home to join our Lord and Savior on Oct. 3, 2022, at the age of 96.

Phyllis, a resident of Kingman since 1990, is survived by her daughters Cheryl (Bill) Bryson of Kingman and Suzanne (Ray) Williams of Kingman; and sons Jerry (Georgia) Olson of Petaluma, California and Brian (Michelle) Olson of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Additionally Phyllis is survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Phyllis's devoted and loving husband Phillip preceded her in death in 2011.

Our wonderful mother would always tell us to love, laugh and enjoy life while praising and loving God. There will be a celebration of Phyllis' life at a later date, and then Phyllis and Phillip will be interned together in the Olson Family Cemetery in their hometown of Madison, South Dakota.