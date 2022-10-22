Rants and Raves | Oct. 23, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Election deniers are anti-democracy and will go after Social Security, Medicare, and free and fair voting. Add in the total national abortion ban and good luck, Arizona.

To the Mohave County Board of Supervisors: Please change your mind about the Mobile Command Center vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office is our line of defense against the “bad guys.” You seem to have money for “silly” things. Back the Blue!

The Lake Havasu City mayor received death threats over a drag show. Two of the messages/emails were directly out of the playbook of QAnon to the mayor of Lake Havasu City. They are conspiracy theorists to the extreme and it’s scary to think there are so many of them.