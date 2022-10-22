Volunteers win, improve to 5-2

KINGMAN – All the pieces fell together for the Lee Williams High School football team on Friday.

The Volunteers parlayed an opportunistic defense, an explosive offense, a resurgent running game and exceptional special teams play to hand visiting Flagstaff a 63-19 thrashing at Lee Williams Stadium in Kingman on Friday, Oct. 22.

The Volunteers put things away early, exploding for three touchdowns on their first three possessions to take a commanding 20-0 lead after one quarter.

“We have been a little heavy on the pass. We’re not so one-dimensional now,” Volunteers head coach Stevann Brown said.

The Volunteers aerial attack dominated early. Lee Williams capitalized on interceptions by Gabe Garcia and Devin White led to score early touchdowns on abbreviated drives.

Lee Williams senior quarterback Troy Edwards completed 13 of 17 passes for 274 yards, including five touchdown passes. Volunteers’ sophomore Reilly Feil had two touchdown grabs for 12 and 25 yards respectively, including a third-down catch of 25 yards in the corner of the end zone that gave the Volunteers a 30-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Lee Williams also mounted a tenacious rushing attack, led by junior Kruz Yocum, who gained 143 yards on 21 carries to key the attack. Edwards added 78 yards on five totes.

When asked if the Volunteers – who were ranked 18th coming into the game, two positions short of a playoff berth – need to win out to make the tournament, Brown said that’s not the team’s focus. “We are always focused on the next game,” he said.

The Volunteers have three game left on the schedule, including a key matchup next week at Prescott High School (5-2), which is ranked eighth in the state in Class 4A. The Volunteers are ranked 18th as of Wednesday, Oct. 19. The top 16 teams in the state in each class earn a playoff berth.

Lee Williams featured a big-play defense, and two of the team’s four interceptions set up their first two touchdowns of the night early in the first quarter, as the Vols soared to a 20-0 lead.

Juniors Gabe Garcia and Devin White had the picks. Each was followed by a long completion from senior quarterback Trent Edwards.

Sophomore Reilly Feil corralled the first for a 49-yard gain that set up a short touchdown run. White followed with a 59-yard touchdown catch.

Junior Dylan Towning and Noah Petrauschke also intercepted passes for Lee Williams, while junior Colton King recovered a Flagstaff fumble.

Kingman 30, Chino Valley 26

CHINO VALLEY – The Kingman High School football team improved to 6-3 for the season and kept its playoffs hopes alive. The Bulldogs will likely need an upset win over visiting Mohave on Friday to make the Class 3A state playoff field. Mohave is 5-3 and ranked 10th in the state in 3A.

It marked the first winning season for the Kingman High School football program since 1999, when the Bulldogs posted a 7-4 record.

Trivium Prep 28, Kingman Academy 26

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy of Learning High School football team dropped a narrow 28-26 decision to the visiting Trivium Prep Crimson Knights on Friday, Oct. 21 at Kingman High School.

Trivium Prep (5-4) came into the game ranked 20th in the state in Class 2A, one position ahead of Academy in the playoff standings. The top 16 teams make the playoffs in in each of the state’s six divisions.

The Tigers will close out their regular season when they visit the St. John Paul II Lions at Sierra Linda High School in Phoenix at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.