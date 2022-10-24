Arizona Briefs: 1 dead, 7 injured after shooting at Phoenix house party

PHOENIX — One person was killed and seven other people injured after a shooting at a house party in southwest Phoenix, police said Sunday.

Police said they're still searching for the shooter and one of the seven injured victims was in critical condition.

The others had injuries not considered life threatening.

Police said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday about the shooting and that several of the injured people were taken from the home to hospitals by family and friends.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that someone they didn’t know showed up at the house and was reportedly trying to cause problems.

Then while a large group was standing in the front yard, they said that same person reportedly shot into the group of people and left the area in a car before officers arrived.

Police said a man who was among the four people hospitalized died later Saturday night.

His name hasn’t been released yet.

Reward for info leading to arrest of Arizona jail escapee

TUCSON, Ariz. — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Pima County jail inmate who escaped last week and remains on the run.

Authorities said 43-year-old Oscar Alday slipped out a door at the jail Thursday afternoon while other inmates were being released from custody.

Alday was arrested a day earlier on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

According to court documents, Alday was placed on probation in July 2021 for an unlawful imprisonment case from the year before.

He has previous convictions in the county for aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary and flight from an officer.

Authorities said Alday has a long and violent criminal history in the Tucson area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tucson police officials said they are conducting an administrative investigation into the jail escape and will address issues as part of a formal review and take corrective action.