Kingman man arrested on allegations of arson, burglary

KINGMAN — The Kingman Police Department arrested Mark Lee Rogers, 32, of Kingman, on felony charges of burglary in the third degree, arson and felony damages.

According to a KPD news release, officers responded to a dumpster fire on Friday, Oct. 21 at 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Stockton Hill Road. Law enforcement found the dumpster fully engulfed along with two broken windows in a business.

Rogers was located inside the business and according to law enforcement was cooking and eating food.

Rogers allegedly admitted his involvement and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.