Martinez leads Northern Arizona over Idaho State 24-10

POCATELLO, Idaho — RJ Martinez ran for a touchdown and passed for another in leading Northern Arizona to a 24-10 win over Idaho State on Saturday.

Martinez's 1-yard score with 11 seconds left in the first half — coming after Sean Haymon's interception that he returned 22 yards to the Idaho State 23-yard line — gave the Lumberjacks (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky Conference) a 17-7 halftime lead. His 1-yard toss to Isaiah Gerena made it 24-7 after three quarters.

Martinez finished 23-of-37 passing for 172 yards with one interception. He rushed for 29 yards