10 propositions on Arizona’s Nov. 8 general election ballot

KINGMAN – A variety of propositions will be on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot that could impact Arizona's elections and taxes, and lead to the creation of a lieutenant governor position.

Voters will vote on 10 different propositions.

Prop 128 would allow the state Legislature to amend or replace a voter-approved ballot measure with “unconditional” or “invalid” provisions, according to ballotpedia.org. Instead of a three-fourth vote, overturning voter-approved initiatives would require only a majority vote.

Prop 129 would require a citizen-initiated ballot measure to only cover a single topic. Proponents of the measure argue it will prevent hidden additions to topics while opponents say it could cause initiatives not to be comprehensive enough.

In regards to property taxes, if approved, Prop 130 would allow property tax exemptions for Arizona veterans with disabilities, and widows and widowers of veterans.

Arizona is an outlying state that does not have a lieutenant governor, however, Prop 131 could create the title by 2026 if voters approve. Currently, the secretary of state is next in line if there is a vacancy in the governor’s seat.

If approved, the Arizona Legislature would lay out the duties for the role. The lieutenant governor would also be elected on a joint ticket with the governor.

Prop 132 would require any new tax initiative to receive a 60% vote to become law. Opponents argue the state Legislature would have too much power.

If approved, Prop 209 would limit interest rates for healthcare services debt acquired either equal to the weekly average one-year constant maturity treasury yield or 3%, whichever is less. It would also increase the value of specific properties and earnings exemption from debt collection processes. For example, the value of homesteads exempt from debt collection would increase from $250,000 to $400,000.

Proponents of the proposition argue it will help individuals and businesses protect their property while opponents argue it would cause higher costs for everyone.

Prop 211 aims to make campaign financing more transparent, but opponents claim it’s a First Amendment violation and would make donors a target. The measure would require anyone making independent donations of $50,000 to a statewide campaign or $25,000 to a local campaign to disclose the name of the person or business donating.

Prop 308 would repeal provisions of Prop 300 to let in-state tuition apply to non-citizen residents of Arizona who have attended an Arizona school for at least two years and graduated from a public or private school or homeschool.

The proposition would exclude nonresident aliens under federal law, which are individuals who do not intend to abandon their foreign nation.

Prop 309 would require a voter identification number and date of birth for mail-in ballots. It would also eliminate the current two-document alternatives to photo ID for in-person voting and just require photo ID.

Finally, Prop 310 would increase Arizona’s sales tax by a tenth of one percent to fund fire districts throughout the state. The measure is specifically aimed at rural Arizona to help with response times. The current sales tax is 5.6%.