4 candidates compete for Kingman Unified School District school board seat on Nov. 8

There are four candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot for a Kingman Unified School District school board seat. Candidates pitch safety, technical skills and politics as reasons for running. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 25, 2022 6:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Voters will decide who will become Kingman Unified School District’s newest school board member.

From safety, core classes and the ever-popular 2022 topic critical race theory, candidates are hoping to shape the future of the district. Voters can expect to see Lori Grant, Starr Jensen, Roger Cox and Toni Henry on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.

Lori Grant, a nurse practitioner, has centered her campaign on keeping critical race theory out of K-12 education. Despite not having a background in education, Grant argues CRT has embedded itself throughout society, according to the candidate's statement.

Grant believes shooting down opposing views does not promote learning. Besides CRT, Grant does not delve into other areas of how to improve the district.

“Addressing opposing views by discrediting the individual does not promote healthy learning,” Grant wrote. “It is evil defined, and this is why I am running for school board.”

Kingman Unified School District has hosted multiple public workshops for community members to learn about their adopted curriculum. KUSD Superintendent Gretchen Dorner has reportedly addressed that CRT is not being taught in schools.

Starr Jensen has 38 years of experience as an educator and an administrator, including at KUSD. Jensen was also the 2019 Andy Devine Educator of the Year recipient. Jensen wants to focus on school safety and ensuring students and staff can be in a secure facility.

In Jensen’s candidate statement, she shares she survived a school shooting at a former school district she worked for. The experience highlighted the importance of secure schools with locks, fencing, and maintenance improvements.

Mental health resources are also a priority for Jensen. She said having adequate resources and qualified staff will help students have their basic needs met.

“The final piece to ensuring school safety is to make student mental health a priority. Ensuring adequate student support by qualified staff and agencies is a must for students,” Jensen said.

Roger Cox, a physician and former educator, wants to focus on improving technical training for students. Cox said having a variety of avenues for kids to take after graduating will help the community thrive. He also wants to keep classrooms less political.

“I want to bring in more technical and practical training for work available to them,” Cox said.

Cox was an educator for over a decade and taught around the country and overseas. He’s currently a physician for Indian Health Service in Peach Springs.

Candidate Toni Henry is a pastor at the Church of the Nazarene who wants to step into a board position. According to her candidate statement, she has experience working in a preschool and is a Constitution Coach through the Patriot Academy.

Henry is running because she wants to ensure students are learning the basics and support teachers. She believes students and parents should come first.

With her background in Patriot Academy, she wants to “instill patriotic love.”

“We learn from our mistakes and do better because we know better. Our students need to understand what a Constitutional Republic is and how important it is for them to be involved for the benefit of the generations who will follow them,” Henry wrote.

