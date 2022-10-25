65th Anniversary | Carol and Raymond Dovel

Carol and Raymond Dovel of Kingman celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Oct. 12. The couple was married in Kenmore, Ohio. They had a celebration with family at Connection Point Church on Sunday, Oct. 9. Then the couple went to Las Vegas, had a special dinner with their son and his family, and spent the night at the Trump hotel on Oct. 12. The couple had two children, Matthew and Mark (deceased) Dovel. They have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Raymond was in the U.S. Navy for 22 years, and the couple has moved 21 times during their marriage. They have lived in Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Washington, New York, Michigan, California and now Arizona. (Courtesy photos)