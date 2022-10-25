BLM approves powerline upgrade project for Meadview

MEADVIEW – The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has authorized the UniSource Antares to Meadview powerline upgrade project.

According to a BLM news release, the project will improve power quality and reliability for customers in the community of Meadview.

The decision approves construction of a new approximately 8.3-mile 69-kilovolt transmission line along Pierce Ferry Road from Antares to Greentree Road.

Approximately 3.49 miles of the powerline will be on BLM-managed lands.

“The purpose of the project is to resolve voltage issues in the growing community of Meadview. The proposed extension of the 69kV powerline would meet the increased energy demands and provide consistent reliable electricity to the area,” the agency wrote.

The BLM issued a Decision Record and Finding of No Significant Impact based on the analysis provided in the UniSource Antares to Meadview 69 kV Upgrade Environmental Assessment DOI-BLM-AZ-C010-2022- 0003-EA. The link to the project is https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2016129/510.

If you would like to receive a hard copy of the decision, contact BLM’s Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700.