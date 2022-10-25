OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Oct. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

BLM approves powerline upgrade project for Meadview

The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has authorized the UniSource Antares to Meadview powerline upgrade project. (Adobe image)

The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has authorized the UniSource Antares to Meadview powerline upgrade project. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: October 25, 2022 5:26 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, October 25, 2022 6:29 PM

MEADVIEW – The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has authorized the UniSource Antares to Meadview powerline upgrade project.

According to a BLM news release, the project will improve power quality and reliability for customers in the community of Meadview.

The decision approves construction of a new approximately 8.3-mile 69-kilovolt transmission line along Pierce Ferry Road from Antares to Greentree Road.

Approximately 3.49 miles of the powerline will be on BLM-managed lands.

“The purpose of the project is to resolve voltage issues in the growing community of Meadview. The proposed extension of the 69kV powerline would meet the increased energy demands and provide consistent reliable electricity to the area,” the agency wrote.

The BLM issued a Decision Record and Finding of No Significant Impact based on the analysis provided in the UniSource Antares to Meadview 69 kV Upgrade Environmental Assessment DOI-BLM-AZ-C010-2022- 0003-EA. The link to the project is https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2016129/510.

If you would like to receive a hard copy of the decision, contact BLM’s Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State