High School volleyball: Kingman swept by Parker 3-0

The tough season continued for the Kingman High School Bulldogs volleyball team Saturday, Oct. 22, as they were swept in three games by the Parker Broncs in Parker. Kingman will play its final match Monday, Oct. 24 at home against Wickenburg.

Despite their rough season, Kingman coach Brianna Cathers said the team is much improved since the start of the season. The scores against Parker were 10-25, 3-25 and 11-25.

The only game that started out close was the first. The Bulldogs got off to an early lead, but that quickly evaporated as the Broncs came storming back. Parker went on a tear at the end, scoring seven unanswered points to put the game away.

Cathers praised Cyann Honga for what she called a “tough effort” against Parker.

“They’ve come a long way,” Cathers said. “They’re coming together and they’re starting to play like a team. I can’t wait for next year.”

The match was played at Irataba Hall on the Colorado River Indian Reservation. This has been Parker’s temporary home until repairs at Parker High’s gym are completed. A leaking air conditioning unit caused damage to the gym floor the weekend before school started.

The loss to Parker left the Bullodogs at 0-11 against their 3A West rivals, 0-13 against 3A teams, and 1-15 overall. They are in last place in the 3A West.