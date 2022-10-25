OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Oct. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

High School volleyball: Kingman swept by Parker 3-0

Kingman High School players scramble for the ball in their 3-0 loss to Parker on Saturday, Oct. 22. (Photo by John Gutekinst / For the Miner)

Kingman High School players scramble for the ball in their 3-0 loss to Parker on Saturday, Oct. 22. (Photo by John Gutekinst / For the Miner)

JOHN GUTEKUNST, For the Miner
Originally Published: October 25, 2022 4:39 p.m.

The tough season continued for the Kingman High School Bulldogs volleyball team Saturday, Oct. 22, as they were swept in three games by the Parker Broncs in Parker. Kingman will play its final match Monday, Oct. 24 at home against Wickenburg.

Despite their rough season, Kingman coach Brianna Cathers said the team is much improved since the start of the season. The scores against Parker were 10-25, 3-25 and 11-25.

The only game that started out close was the first. The Bulldogs got off to an early lead, but that quickly evaporated as the Broncs came storming back. Parker went on a tear at the end, scoring seven unanswered points to put the game away.

Cathers praised Cyann Honga for what she called a “tough effort” against Parker.

“They’ve come a long way,” Cathers said. “They’re coming together and they’re starting to play like a team. I can’t wait for next year.”

The match was played at Irataba Hall on the Colorado River Indian Reservation. This has been Parker’s temporary home until repairs at Parker High’s gym are completed. A leaking air conditioning unit caused damage to the gym floor the weekend before school started.

The loss to Parker left the Bullodogs at 0-11 against their 3A West rivals, 0-13 against 3A teams, and 1-15 overall. They are in last place in the 3A West.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State