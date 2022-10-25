Jace Martin takes big cow elk in hunt with dad, grandpa and friends

Hunting in America with your children and grandchildren has been passed on by families for hundreds of years. It is a long-standing and time-honored tradition that is loved and practiced by millions of people every year.

I’m proud to say that I am a hunter, a sportsman and a conservationist who believes that hunting is something that we as a group should be proud of, and not ashamed to say publicly that we are hunters.

Over the years I have taken the opportunity to pass on the hunting tradition to my two sons. And while one son did not embrace hunting, the other one, Jimmy Darryl, did.

And as the grandpa to Jimmy’s sons Logan and Jace, I have been blessed to share some hunting experiences with both of them. A number of years ago I drew a coveted Arizona Strip (Unit 13B) mule deer tag.

I signed it over to Logan who took a dandy 32-inch buck on that hunt.

Last year Jace, who was 12-years-old at the time, drew an antlerless elk tag in Unit 10. Under the watchful eye of my friend Jay Chan, who has been present on just about every hunt with Jimmy and Logan, Jace was able to take a young elk on his first Arizona big game hunt.

This year, Jace was fortunate again when he drew a Unit 6A youth-only antlerless elk tag.

Jace lives in Edmond, Oklahoma with his parents Jimmy and Shannon and is an athlete and a good student.

School is important to him and the school doesn’t recognize hunting with family as an approved “excused absence.” With that in mind, the amount of time that Jace and Jimmy would have out here was going to be limited. Jimmy figured they could hunt three or four days at the most. Fortunately, Jace’s hunt this year started on Friday.

Coming out with Jimmy and Jace was Jimmy’s best friend and all-around good guy Jason Richmond. Jimmy and Jason have been friends since they were kids.

My good friend Marc Schwartzkopf was also going to come up to help out. Marc is a firm believer in helping out kids and vets, and is along on many of the hunting trips that I go on.

I had not hunted in the north part of the unit but my good friend Ryan Chan, who lives in Flagstaff, is out there all the time, and was gracious enough to give me some areas to go.

As it turned out, his knowledge and help would be invaluable.

I went up to the unit a few days before the hunt started just to look around and familiarize myself with that northern area.

The day before the hunt started, I walked out to the truck at dawn, and there 500 yards away in a meadow, stood 10 elk, nine cows and calves, and a single bull.

“Hmm,” I thought, “this is going to be an easy hunt.” I thought we could take Jace for a walk out of camp the next day and get it done. Unfortunately, this area is all public lands, and that evening a group of outdoor recreationalists put five trailers in that meadow.

Jimmy, Jace and Jason arrived on Thursday, and that evening Jace and I took a ride to look at some areas not to far from where we were camped.

A light rain was falling and shortly after I told Jace to look across a long ridge, he said, “Grandpa, there are some elk!”

Sure enough across the canyon were a lot of elk, 50 to be exact. In that giant herd were four mature bulls, and lot of cows/calves.

We stopped and started watching the herd. Bulls were screaming at each other, as the cows and calves fed peacefully on the hillside. At one point a large cow was standing broadside feeding just 99 yards away from us!

Despite several other vehicles driving by and seeing the elk, I knew where I wanted all of us to be on opening day.

I didn’t sleep much that night and I’ll bet Jace didn’t either, just thinking about the day ahead.

The plan called for us to get up in the pre-dawn darkness and listen for the elk. Elk are very vocal during the rut, and both bulls and cows make a lot of noise.

At 4 a.m. we were up and ready to go in no time. I drove us to the area and after turning off the lights and shutting off the truck, we listened.

The guys were all smiles as they heard bulls bugling all around us in the darkness.

As it started to get light, Marc, Jimmy and Jace headed up the nearby mountain while Jason and I waited and listened.

When it got light, we heard a few shots, but none were from Jace. Jason saw the huge herd moving across the mountain, just a couple of hundred yards away. Problem was Marc, Jimmy and Jace were a long-ways off. They finally got to within 275 yards of the herd, but Jace never had a shooting opportunity.

Jason and I saw other elk, too, that apparently spooked off the mountain.

Later, we heard several more shots and found two young hunters with a yearling that one of the boys had got. It was his first elk!

Later on that day Jason, Jace and I made what I called a “Grandpa Hike” in an area behind camp. We didn’t see any elk, but for me being able to go out with them made all the work I have done on the treadmill at the gym worthwhile.

Right before dark we saw elk two different times, but Jace was unable to get a shot.

Day 2

Day two started off with us going back to the place where we had seen the last two groups of elk the night before.

Marc, Jimmy and Jace headed out in the pre-dawn darkness while Jason and I would watch a large meadow and then pick up the guys at a designated location.

Right before the boys arrived at the pick-up site, a bull answered one of my calls. As the guys were going in on the bull, a truck drove by and the bull shut up.

That afternoon I got a message from a guide I had never met, who resides in Flagstaff. Hunter Reems had been successful on the hunt on opening day, and he wanted to give me information.

We went to the area he suggested, and Marc, Jason and Jace headed out to overlook some canyons.

It was Jace who first spotted elk coming down a hill a long way off. The hunters determined there were 10 elk in the group, with several bull, several adult cows, and about 5 calves.

Lady Luck smiled when the elk came up a canyon and stopped in an open area 165 yards away. Jason got Jace set up for the standing broadside shot, but when he squeezed the trigger, all they heard was a loud click!

The elk were seemingly unconcerned as Jace racked in another round in the Ruger American rifle which was chambered for 6.5 Creedmoor.

The herd actually stopped just 99 yards from Jace, but they were bunched up and he could not take a safe, ethical shot, so the elk walked off, unscathed.

Later than night, I found out what had happened. In the excitement of loading a cartridge and being unfamiliar with the rifle, Jace had not put the bolt of the rifle completely closed, and therefore had a misfire.

Jace was shaken and upset, but we all re-assured him he would have another chance, and it was just part of the hunting experience.

That night I got a call from Ryan Chan. He said he had heard and saw some elk close to camp while out scouting.

He said he and his dad Jay, would meet us in camp at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Day 3

Sure enough, at 5 a.m. Ryan and Jay were in camp. Ryan had already heard bulls calling in the darkness on a ridge close by camp.

A plan was made where Jace and Jimmy would go with Ryan and Jay, while Jason, Marc and I went around the mountain to the other side to watch –and wait.

As the night gave way to a new day, Marc heard a bull bugling nearby. We saw several elk working their way up the mountain towards where the guys were headed.

We got a message from Jimmy that they had found a large elk herd and that Jace was setting up for a shot.

So, we waited, and waited, and waited. At 6:45 a.m. we heard a shot echo from the mountain! A few minutes later I got a text from Jimmy stating what we were all hoping to hear! “We have a cow down,” he said.

It took us almost 45 minutes to get to where Jace, Jimmy, Jay and Ryan were at.

Jace had taken a 3–4 year-old cow with one shot at 119 yards.

Ryan said they had been on elk for over an hour and almost shot two other cows, but they didn’t present a shot Jace was comfortable with, so they waited.

At the shot, the cow went just a few feet before falling over and expiring. Jace made a perfect shot!

Jay and Ryan offered to field dress the cow and they allowed Jace to participate in the process.

In the end we processed the elk at my home in Kingman.

It was tough too see them leave; we all shared a few tears, but hopefully there will be another opportunity or two to hunt with them in the future.

Many thanks to Jason, Marc, Ryan and Jay for their help on this hunt.

And we were especially grateful to the Hunter Reems for his help.

This was a just another prime example of hunters helping hunters, and it’s something that all of us should do.