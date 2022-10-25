OFFERS
Kingman Academy of Learning primed for state playoffs

Kingman Academy senior Anika Larsen (21) sets up senior Kimber Privetts (14) for a kill in the Lady Tigers’ 3-0 win over visiting NFL Yet High School on Monday, Oct. 24. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: October 25, 2022 4:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – It was a bittersweet night for Kingman Academy of Learning volleyball coach Annette McCord.

The good news is her playoff-bound Lady Tigers won easily over NFL Yet High School 25-8, 25-4, 25-3.

The bad news is, the core group of six seniors that has propelled Academy to a 14-1 record and a No. 2 ranking in the state in Class 2A, were playing the final home game of their high school careers on Monday.

“I’ve coached these seniors since they were in seventh grade,” McCord said. “They’re really consistent. They play well together.”

Everyone contributed Monday, and Academy never trailed, logging 23 service aces and scoring points in bunches.

They recorded runs of 6-0 and 5-0 in the opener, finishing the Eagles off with a kill and an ace by senior Anika Larsen.

They had a pair of 9-0 runs while dominating the second game, and in the third and final game, senior Kimber Privetts had six kills to help bury NFL Yet.

“We play with a lot of enthusiasm,” McCord said. “We dominated tonight.”

And they fed off the energy from a large crowd that turned out on senior night to give the team a sendoff.

“We have great fans,” McCord said, noting they also show up at away games. “A lot of our parents and fans travel.”

The Lady Tigers still face at least one tough test before the state playoffs begin Nov. 5 at Mountain Ridge High School with the round of 16.

Academy will play No. 4 Trivium Prep in Goodyear in their regular season finale on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. Academy beat Trivium 3-1 at home on Oct. 11.

McCord said she isn’t worried about the rematch, which will give the Lady Tigers a taste of what’s to come. “It will help get them ready for the playoffs,” she said.

