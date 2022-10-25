Kingman-area Halloween events slated

KINGMAN — With Halloween weekend approaching, multiple events are slated for the weekend throughout the community.

Haunted Hike

A Haunted Hike is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-29 at Hualapai Mountain Fire Station #51, 6095 E Fire Grounds Road in Kingman. The hike starts at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person and children under age five are free.

The Clown House

The Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman, has turned into the clown house for Halloween. The Powerhouse Route 66 Museum is a maze with “creepy clowns” waiting throughout. Tickets cost $10 and are available online at www.bealestreettheater.com or at the door. This haunted house is rated PG-13 and may be too scary for children ages seven and under.

While the haunted house is accessible for those with disabilities, staff ask that you do not bring children in strollers. The Clown House is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the last admittance into the maze at 9 p.m.

Kingman Ghost Walks

The sixth annual Kingman Historic Ghost Walks are back and scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 7 p.m. both days. This year’s production is directed by Nick Hunt. The “Thriller” dance finale is choreographed by Jewelee Steed from Project Movement.

This year has altered tour routes and new stories to share with attendees. The Masonic Lodge will also be hosting an open house during the street tours.

Street Tour A: Starts at the city complex located at 4th and Oak streets, up to Spring Street, over to Third Street, down to and around Route 66 then up 4th Street, it ends at the ArtHub.

Street Tour B: Starts at the city complex located at 4th and Oak streets, down to Beale Street, over to 5th street, up to Spring Street, over to 4th Street, and down to Beale Street where the tour will end at the ArtHub.

Tickets for all tours cost $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-11. They are available at www.bealestreettheater.com.

Candy Crawl

The fifth annual Candy Crawl hosted by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave. in Kingman. The event is free and local first responders will be handing out candy.

Trunk or Treat

The second annual Trunk or Treat is slated for Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. The free entry event will include games, drinks and candy. The event takes place throughout the city including the Northern Arizona Fire District, 2600 E. Northern Ave. The Kingman Moose Lodge, 302 Monroe St., Kingman will have a Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Not Your Basic Witches Drag Show

Not Your Basic Witches Drag Show on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sundowner Saloon, 4400 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. Hosted by Hualapai Pride 2022 Royalty and Friends, the show is for ages 21 and over. A valid ID is required for entry. A portion of proceeds will go to the Desert Road Riders Annual Toys for Tots fundraiser. Organizers ask for a $10 donation.

Pumpkinfest

Mohave Community’s College’s annual Pumpkinfest will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kingman campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave., in Kingman.

It’s billed as “an event full of tricks and treats. Fun and free for the whole family!

Haunted Hospital

Mohave Community College’s Student Nursing Association will hold a Haunted Hospital at MCC’s Detroit Avenue Center, 1801 Detroit Ave., Kingman from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. There will be food, drinks and novelty food. The Pharaoh’s Car Club will provide a trunk or treat. There will be an area for fun activities for those afraid to enter the haunted hospital.