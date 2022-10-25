OFFERS
Kingman police to conduct DUI patrols Halloween weekend

The Kingman Police Department will be out Halloween weekend looking for impaired drivers. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 25, 2022 5:25 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, October 25, 2022 6:30 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department will be out Halloween weekend looking for impaired drivers.

According to a KPD press release, enhanced DUI patrols will be on the lookout over the holiday. Law enforcement encourages folks to enjoy community festivities but to plan for a sober ride.

For those planning to drink alcohol, designate a sober driver, or use a taxi or rideshare.

