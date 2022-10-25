OFFERS
Kingman police plan Drug Take Back Day

The Kingman Police Department will hold a Coffee with Cops and a prescription drug take back event on Saturday, Oct. 29. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 25, 2022 5:17 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, October 25, 2022 6:31 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department’s Coffee with Cops will also host a bi-annual Drug Enforcement Agency Drug Take Back Day.

According to a KPD press release, the event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.

People can swing by and drop off expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs and have the opportunity to speak with officers and enjoy light refreshments.

