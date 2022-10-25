Lee Williams’ chess team qualifies for state tournament

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School chess team is heading to the state tournament.

The Volunteers, who placed in every Region I tournament held this year, finished in second place in the region to qualify.

The state team tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5 at Brophy College Prep in Phoenix.

The qualifying tournament for the Individual State Championship is set for Oct. 28-29 at Coconino High School, and the individual championship will be held Nov. 18-19.