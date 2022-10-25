OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 25
Lee Williams’ chess team qualifies for state tournament

The Lee Williams High School chess team has qualified for the state tournament. (Adobe image)

The Lee Williams High School chess team has qualified for the state tournament. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: October 25, 2022 12:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School chess team is heading to the state tournament.

The Volunteers, who placed in every Region I tournament held this year, finished in second place in the region to qualify.

The state team tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5 at Brophy College Prep in Phoenix.

The qualifying tournament for the Individual State Championship is set for Oct. 28-29 at Coconino High School, and the individual championship will be held Nov. 18-19.

