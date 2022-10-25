Merrill wins triathlon superhalf

KINGMAN – Stevy Merrill of Kingman is the champion of the inaugural SheStrong Inc. Monarch Triathlon SuperHalf, a women’s multisport event that debuted a new triathlon distance on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Merrill set the course and distance standard with a time of 4:32:22. The Kingman local and healthcare worker conquered the 52-mile course that traveled from Bullhead City to Kingman. She was followed by Missy Verhaeghe in second place with a time of 4:44:37 and Tracy Cushing in third place in 5:01:36.

“Stevy surpassed all expectations on the course today and came in with a lightning-fast time. This course record may have been automatic since our event is brand new, but my guess is that her time may stand for years to come,” said race director Brandy Ramirez, the founder of SheStrong Inc.

“We celebrate Stevy’s victory, while also being inspired by and proud of all of our athletes today no matter their result. They fought hard, just like those on a cancer journey, and showed us the meaning of triumph,” Ramirez said.

The Monarch Triathlon is the first-ever USA Triathlon-sanctioned event in the area. Thirty-five athletes took to the challenging and scenic course, swimming a half mile downstream in the Colorado River, riding 44 miles on Highway 68 through Union Pass on bicycles, and running seven miles along Route 66.

SheStrong Inc., is an online community for women battling cancer to connect and find support as they return to athletic training. The event was designed as a fundraiser to provide college scholarships to girls who have lost their primary caregiver to cancer.

The Monarch Triathlon will return on Oct. 7, 2023, as part of the USA Triathlon Women’s Series.

A representative for Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins attended the awards ceremony, where they presented Ramirez with a Letter of Recognition for her efforts. They also presented a Proclamation, naming it “SheStrong Day in the City of Kingman.”

Ramirez created both SheStrong Inc. and the Monarch Triathlon after her personal journey with breast cancer. SheStrong offers a safe and supportive environment where women can openly discuss their diagnoses and treatment, their fitness goals and training, physical obstacles, and emotional trials. Nearly 4,000 women engage in their forum.

To be the first to know when registration for next year’s race opens, and for more information on SheStrong Inc. and the Monarch Triathlon SuperHalf, visit www.shestronginc.com.