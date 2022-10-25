Valle Vista book and bake sale scheduled

VALLE VISTA – The Valle Vista Library will hold a book sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Library.

According to a news release, used books will cost just 25 cents each or five for $1. There will be both hard-cover and paper back books, some movies and home baked goods.

The library is located at 7264 Concho Drive in Valle Vista.

From Kingman go east on Route 66 (Andy Devine Ave.) to milepost 70, and turn left on Concho Drive. Library is about one-tenth of a mile on the left. For more information call the Library at 928-692-7662.