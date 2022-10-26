AZ GOP Chair Kelli Ward makes appeal to Supreme Court over Jan. 6 phone records

The battle to release Kelli Ward’s phone records is now at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the Arizona GOP chair and her husband, Michael Ward, filed an emergency application for stay with the high court to prevent their phone records from being turned over to Jan. 6 Congressional Committee. Kelli and Michael Ward are residents of Lake Havasu City.

The documents were provided by Today’s News Herald by the law firm representing the Wards, Davillier Law Group LLC.

This comes after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Ward’s emergency motion for injunction on Oct. 22, 2-1.

In the emergency application to Justice Elena Kagan, who oversees the Ninth Circuit, Ward’s lawyers called the case “unprecedented” and that it has “profound implications” for congressional investigations in the future and first amendment rights.

“In a first-of-its-kind situation, a select committee of the United States Congress, dominated by one political party, has subpoenaed the personal telephone and text message records of a state chair of the rival political party relating to one of the most contentious political events in American history—the 2020 election and the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021,” the legal document says.



No decision on the Ward’s application to the Supreme Court has been issued as of Tuesday afternoon.

Kelli Ward says the committee's actions are a violation of her First Amendment rights and target her because of her political affiliation.

"It is public record that I was not in DC on Jan. 6, 2021, and I had no part in planning or participating in those events." Ward said in a text message to Today's News-Herald. "I am standing up firmly for freedom of speech in the face of a weaponized federal government -- weaponized against the political adversaries of the party in power. Forced disclosures of political associations is abhorrent and something you would see in a communist country like Cuba or North Korea. United States citizens are protected by our First Amendment. The sole reason my records are being targeted is because of my position as Chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona and my associations as such will have an associational burden on others and a chilling effect on political discourse. I cannot allow a congressional committee in the midst of a political witch-hunt to run roughshod over my American rights so I continue to seek justice in our courts."

The battle for Ward’s phone records started in January 2022 when T-Mobile, the Ward’s cell phone provider, was subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee. The Wards filed suit to stop the subpoena but Judge Diane Humetewa with the Arizona-based U.S District Court denied the injunction in September.

The Wards appealed Humetewa’s decision to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal but in a 2-1 decision the three judges also denied the requested injunction.

According to previous reporting from the Today’s News-Herald, Ward and her husband were part of the 11 “alternative slates of electors” who signed and submitted documents to Congress attempting to award Arizona’s electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election to Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden.

