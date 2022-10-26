Kingman woman missing, public’s assistance requested

KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public in the missing person case of Vicki Ann Salvatore, 64, of Kingman.

According to an MCSO press release, she was reported missing after a welfare check was initiated by her landlord. He reported finding her residence unsecured. He advised he last made contact with Salvatore on Oct. 17.

Salvatore is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, with graying hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO’s Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 or call 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-040625.