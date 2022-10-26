OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Oct. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman woman missing, public’s assistance requested

Vicki Ann Salvatore (MCSO photo)

Vicki Ann Salvatore (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: October 26, 2022 11:39 a.m.

KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public in the missing person case of Vicki Ann Salvatore, 64, of Kingman.

According to an MCSO press release, she was reported missing after a welfare check was initiated by her landlord. He reported finding her residence unsecured. He advised he last made contact with Salvatore on Oct. 17.

Salvatore is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, with graying hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO’s Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 or call 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-040625.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State