OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Oct. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Lost hunter found north of Kingman

Emergency medical personnel await the arrival of a rescued hunter who became lost and injured at the incident command post. The man was taken to a local hospital after being found by the Mohave County’s Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue team. (MCSO Search and Rescue photo)

Emergency medical personnel await the arrival of a rescued hunter who became lost and injured at the incident command post. The man was taken to a local hospital after being found by the Mohave County’s Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue team. (MCSO Search and Rescue photo)

Originally Published: October 26, 2022 9:26 a.m.

KINGMAN — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team located a hunter who did not return home when anticipated.

According to MCSO’s Facebook page, the 71-year-old was discovered around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after MCSO received a call from concerned family members. The man had left the campsite on foot around noon and the family had been unable to make contact with him.

While Search and Rescue was responding to the campsite, the overdue hunter called 911 for help. At some point, the hunter had fallen off a berm and landed on his back. He sustained some injuries but was lost and needed help.

Search teams went to his location and rendered first aid, stabilizing him for transport back to the command post. Northern Arizona Fire District and River Medical Ambulance staged at the command post.

When the man arrived he was evaluated and transported to a local hospital for further medical care.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State