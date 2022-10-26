Lost hunter found north of Kingman

KINGMAN — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team located a hunter who did not return home when anticipated.

According to MCSO’s Facebook page, the 71-year-old was discovered around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after MCSO received a call from concerned family members. The man had left the campsite on foot around noon and the family had been unable to make contact with him.

While Search and Rescue was responding to the campsite, the overdue hunter called 911 for help. At some point, the hunter had fallen off a berm and landed on his back. He sustained some injuries but was lost and needed help.

Search teams went to his location and rendered first aid, stabilizing him for transport back to the command post. Northern Arizona Fire District and River Medical Ambulance staged at the command post.

When the man arrived he was evaluated and transported to a local hospital for further medical care.