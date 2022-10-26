Volleyball: Kingman Academy tunes up for playoffs with 3-0 win

BULLHEAD CITY - The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team ran its regular season record to 15-1 with a 3-0 sweep of Mohave Accelerated in Bullhead City on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The set scores were 25-4, 25-19, 25-22.

The Lady Tigers are ranked second in the state in class 2A, and were scheduled to play No. 4 Trivium Prep Academy in Goodyear on Thursday night in their regular season finale. The state tournament starts Nov. 5 at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale.

Seniors led the way for coach Annette McCord’s Lady Tigers in the win over Mohave Accelerated, which slipped to 7-10 on the season with the loss.

Senior Kimber Privetts drove home 13 kills and contributed 10 assists for the Lady Tigers, while senior Anika Larsen posted team-highs in service aces with six and assists with 16. Senior Dylan Brisco logged a team-high 14 digs for the winners, while senior Morgan Garrison had two blocks.

VOLLEYBALL

Lee Williams 3, Mohave 0

BULLHEAD CITY – Lee Williams posted a 3-0 win over homestanding Mohave in a high school volleyball game played Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Bullhead City.

The Lady Volunteers have an 8-6 record and are ranked 25th in the state, one spot short of a berth in a play-in game for the state Class 4A Volleyball Tournament. They were slated to play 15th-ranked Bradshaw Mountain (11-5) on Thursday night at home in their season finale, and a win would virtually assure a play-in appearance. Bradshaw Mountain beat Lee Williams 3-2 on Oct 4.

Play-in games will be contested at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, with the teams ranked ninth through 16th playing at home.

Mohave fell to 3-11 with the loss.

Wickenburg 3, Kingman 1

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School volleyball squad closed out its season at home with a 3-1 loss to the Wickenburg Lady Wranglers.

Kingman won its opener on Aug. 31 against Seligman, but finished the season with a 1-16 record.