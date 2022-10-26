Yucca standoff that ended in two deaths remains under investigation

YUCCA — A man who took his own life after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement in Yucca last week had connections with a double murder that occurred in Kingman earlier this summer, police say.

According to a Mohave County Sheriff’s office press release, on Oct. 19, MCSO was contacted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department regarding a murder that occurred in Las Vegas two days prior.

Through investigating Las Vegas police told MCSO they had identified 26-year-old Kingman resident Hunter McGuire as a suspect in the murder and that McGuire’s girlfriend 32-year-old Samantha Branek had been caught on film pawning evidence from the murder. McGuire and Branek were known to be traveling in a silver Hyundai.

McGuire was already on MCSO’s radar.

According to the press release, detectives with MCSO had received information that McGuire had being hiding out from Arizona law enforcement in Las Vegas due to being wanted by police for a double murder that occurred in Kingman earlier this year.

On the night of June 28, Retta Atkins also known as the “Gold Lady,” and Darren VanHouten, were murdered in their Kingman home. At the time police released a video surveillance photo of a male figure described as “a light-skinned man with dark hair, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-6 to 6-foot tall and weighing 150 to 170 pounds”.

According to the news release the photo from the double homicide had similarities to video surveillance and photographs of McGuire that Las Vegas police gave to MCSO.

Then on the same day Vegas law enforcement contacted MCSO, deputies from the department went to a home in the area of Centennial Road and Geronimo Drive, Golden Valley for a reported homicide. When they arrived at 1:44 p.m. the release says deputies found 35-year-old Eric Nelson Jr. deceased behind the wheel of a car from a gunshot wound to the head.

MCSO says deputies did not find anyone else on the property and set up an investigation. However, while investigating a male subject identified as 42-year-old Timothy Burt walked on to the scene from the desert area. Initially, the release says Burt told police he was present when Nelson died and had fled into the desert to hide for the past 12 hours. Burt told police he and Nelson got to the property at 2 a.m. to retrieve a stolen trailer and that McGuire had confronted them before firing at them with a firearm.

According to the press release the Golden Valley property was known to be occupied by McGuire and Branek and while executing a search warrant police found evidence that tied back to Atkins and VanHouten’s June murder.

The next day, Oct. 20, Branek was spotted at a Yucca truck stop with 23-year-old Brittany Conkling in a silver Hyundai. The two women reportedly bought a large amount of sandwiches and water before traveling into the desert east of Yucca.

The report says the next day on October 21 at 12:37 p.m. police found the silver Hyundai driving on Alamo Road from Interstate 40. When a patrol car came up behind the vehicle, the silver Hyundai sped off at over 80 mph before the patrol car could activate its emergency lights.

Police say they followed the Hyundai for 35 miles before it slid off the road and became disabled. Three people got out of the Hyundai, the release says, and ran into a desert area covered with trees and brush.

An Arizona Department of Safety helicopter arrived to help locate the individuals who were later confirmed as McGuire, Branek and Conkling. McGuire — who had a rifle —and Branek attempted to hide under a big tree, the report says, and Conkling attempted to hide elsewhere before she surrendered herself to police.

According to the report, after four hours of attempted negotiations the Lake Havasu City Police Department SWAT team located McGuire and Branek lying together side-by-side dead. Both McGuire and Branek had a single gunshot wound to the head and while McGuire’s wound was self-inflicted it is unclear if Branek was shot by McGuire. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office is still conducting investigations into the official causes of death.

Further investigation of the scene turned up more evidence connected to the double homicide of Atkins and VanHouten.

Conkling was placed under arrest for hindering prosecution after reportedly admitting to knowing that McGuire was wanted for murder and concealing evidence after running from the Hyundai.

According to the press release, McGuire is still a suspect in additional murder investigations which are ongoing.