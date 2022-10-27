OFFERS
Thu, Oct. 27
2023 Spring and Summer registration window open at Mohave Community College

This week Mohave Community College started signing students up for spring and summer semesters, which start Jan. 17 and May 22, respectively. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 27, 2022 4:33 p.m.

MOHAVE COUNTY – This week Mohave Community College started signing students up for spring and summer semesters, which start Jan. 17 and May 22, respectively.

According to an MCC news release, students are encouraged to enroll in the classes they want and need as soon as possible because many classes tend to fill up quickly. Early registration also allows the college time to determine if more courses need to be added to meet the demand.

Classes are being held on campus, online and remotely via Zoom.

The college recently installed a new registration portal that will make registering for classes easier for students. The public can also search for the classes that are available each semester by visiting the college website Mohave.edu, then clicking the Academics tab, and then selecting Search Available Classes. To learn more about the student support system, visit Mohave.edu/ellucian-colleague.

This year, due to high demand, two college programs expanded to other campuses. Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning/Refrigeration will now be offered on the Kingman campus in addition to the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu Campuses. The Culinary program has also branched off from Bullhead City Campus to the North Mohave Campus in Colorado City where it is offered as noncredit, two-day classes.

Tuition is and has been $81 per credit hour for nearly a decade. This low tuition rate, combined with scholarships and financial aid, helps make a college education attainable for everyone throughout Mohave County. Senior citizens also get a 50% tuition reduction in all the college for-credit courses. The college has three primary academic pathways for students, called areas of interest.

