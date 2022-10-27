HSFB: Kingman, Lee Williams face tough tests

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School football team, after posting the program’s first winning season since 1999, is just one win away from the playoffs.

The top 16 teams make the Class 3A playoff field and Kingman is currently 19th, but a win over 10th-ranked Mohave on Friday at Kingman High School would likely catapult the Bulldogs into the playoffs.

It won’t be easy. While Kingman has the better record at 6-3, Mohave, which moved down from Class 4A this season, has faced much stiffer competition and is 5-3.

The Thunderbirds own a pair of lopsided wins over River Valley and Parker, teams that beat Kingman this season. The Bulldogs’ other loss came against fifth-ranked Paradise Honors.

Mohave features a balanced attack on offense. Freshman quarterback Joe Yoney has completed 61 of 104 passing attempts for 962 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Thunderbirds have rushed for 1,518 yards in eight games, and feature a trio of talented running backs led by junior Johnathan Williams, who has gained 462 yards and scored nine touchdowns on just 67 carries.

Kingman has a run-oriented offense led by sophomore Seth Baylon, who has gained 1,057 yards on 171 carries and scored 10 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Gage Taffolla has contributed 393 yards on 98 carries and seven scores, while senior running back Tyler Kerber has 391 yards on 66 carries with four scores.

On defense the Bulldogs have intercepted 13 passes, including five by sophomore Alijah Haliburton and three by Kerber. Sophomore Matthew Herrera has a team-high 5.5 sacks, while Haliburton leads the team in tackles with 36, including 25 solo stops.

Kingman is coming off a 30-26 win over Chino Valley, as Baylon rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown. Junior Logan Drummond added 81 yards on eight carries. Taffolla completed four of seven passes for 43 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown throw to junior Billy Phillips.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Lee Williams (5-2) at Prescott (5-2)

PRESCOTT – Lee Williams is on the outside looking in at the Class 4A high school football playoff picture. The Volunteers are ranked 18th, and the top 16 teams make the field.

But starting Friday, when the 18th-ranked Volunteers visit No. 15 Prescott, they’ll start a three-game stretch that includes two high-ranked teams. Coach Stevann Brown’s Vols will host Mingus Union for senior night on Nov. 4, then travel to No. 13 Bradshaw Mountain (4-3) on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Lee Williams is coming off a 63-19 win over Flagstaff Oct. 21 in which senior quarterback Troy Edwards completed 13-of-18 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns. The Vols rushed for another 397 yards, including 104 on 11 carries by Edwards and 134 yards on 18 carries by junior Kruz Yocum.

The Lee Williams defense held the Eagles to just 31 yards rushing and 154 passing while intercepting four passes, including two by junior Devin White.

Edwards this year has thrown for 1,570 yards and 18 touchdowns, completing 100 of 146 pass attempts. Junior Devin White has caught 29 passes for 662 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Reilly Feil has 34 receptions for 551 yards and nine touchdowns.

Prescott will attempt to rebound from a 20-14 loss last week to Bradshaw Mountain. The teams battled to a scoreless tie in regulation, and Bradshaw Mountain prevailed in overtime.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Prescott High School.

Kingman Academy (4-4) at St. John Paul (1-8)

AVONDALE – Kingman Academy will close its 2022 high school football campaign at St. John Paul II High School on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Tigers are ranked 24th in Class 2A, and would need a lot of help to somehow make the 16-team playoff field.

Academy is coming off a 28-26 loss to No. 18 Trivium Prep last week at Kingman High School. The Tigers have lost two straight to fall out of the playoff hunt.

Kingman Academy has shown marked improvement over last season, when the Tigers went 2-8.

St. John Paul won its only game on Oct. 27, and suffered a 69-0 defeat at the hands of Tonopah Valley last week.