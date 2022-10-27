Kingman Fire Department crash simulation planned

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department, in a multi-agency coordinated effort, will be simulating a vehicle accident involving a school bus and another vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

According to a City of Kingman news release, the training simulation will take place at the Kingman Unified School District bus barn located off Andy Devine Avenue.

“We want to alert the public about this simulation early so parents or community members do not become alarmed. This multi-agency training exercise is an integral part to insuring the best possible response if an event like this were to happen,” Kingman Fire Chief Jack Yeager said.

KFD along with several other organizations within Kingman and from the surrounding area will be teaming up to simulate a vehicle accident involving a school bus and car with several passengers requiring emergency assistance.

“Kingman serves as a major transportation hub for the area, and it’s important for area agencies to have training exercises for incidents such as this, where multiple agencies would be responding,” the Kingman fire chief said.