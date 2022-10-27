OFFERS
Letter | Restore the Child Tax Credit

Originally Published: October 27, 2022 4:01 p.m.

The rising inflation rate is creating financial uncertainties for all Arizonans and undermining the ability of many to meet the monthly costs of housing, food, clothing and transportation for their families.

Last year’s expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) kept money in the pockets of families and allowed them to use it as each family most needed – for rent, groceries, childcare or gasoline.

Not surprisingly, this program was a major reason the child poverty rate in the U.S. dropped an astounding 46%, according to the U.S. Census.

The CTC is pro-family and unobtrusive, ensuring that parents can provide for their own children’s needs while remaining independent of government control.

Rather than passing tax cuts that benefit only corporations and those at the top of the economic structure, reinstitution of this program would put money in the hands of those who need it the most – low-income families struggling to make ends meet.

If we truly value families, we need to support the expansion of the CTC.

I urge our leaders to reconsider this vital program of support to families with children.

Barbara Rodman

Phoenix

