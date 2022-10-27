OFFERS
Navajo focused on missing members

Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez is pictured. (Photo by Wikiuser159597, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3BSO6l2)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 27, 2022 12:38 p.m.

LEUPP – Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah for a signing ceremony.

The crisis of missing and slain Native Americans has been getting more attention from elected officials and policymakers.

In July, the FBI released a list of more than 170 Native Americans it had verified as missing throughout the Navajo Nation.

FBI officials said many records of missing Indigenous persons were incomplete or outdated because the record was not updated once additional details were made available or when the person was located.

“Multiple jurisdiction systems have historically failed the victims and their families,” Nez said in a statement. “Reporting, collecting and sharing missing persons data among various jurisdictions characterizes this problem’s true scope.”

