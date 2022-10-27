Rants and Raves | Oct. 28, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Luis Vega’s Mohave Geology column: In search of ‘no-see-um’ gold – Luis Vega wrote a great arrticle, pointing out how hard it is to find any gold, even invisible colloidal gold. I was a member of the Mohave Gemstoners.

Why are there pregnant feral cats running around the animal shelter? Shouldn’t this organization lead by example with “trap, neuter and release?” Seems like a missed opportunity to do things right.

Kelli Ward knows all about stolen elections. How do you think she got to be GOP Chair in Arizona?