Rotary Speaker | Karen Pimentel

Karen Pimentel with American Red Cross spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Oct. 21 meeting. She noted American Red Cross has five departments – Disaster Relief, Lifesaving, Blood, Training and Certification, Help Military Families, and International Services. Pimentel addressed the subject of housefires, noting all households need to have smoke detectors. American Red Cross is in desperate need of volunteers. For further information, email her at karen.pimental@redcross.org.