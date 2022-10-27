Senate candidate Masters coming to Kingman week before election

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters prior to the Nov. 8 election.

According to a press release from organizers, the event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11:45 a.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4536 Patsy Drive in Kingman. This meeting will take the place of the club’s regular November meeting, and the meeting is open to the public.



Entry will be free and pizza and donuts will be available at no cost, though donations to help defray costs will be welcomed.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. New members joining the club (annual dues $12 single/$20 couple) will receive the rest of this year at no charge.