Senate candidate Masters coming to Kingman week before election

Blake Masters, the GOP candidate for U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly’s seat, will speak at a Conservative Republican Club of Kingman meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge at 4536 Patsy Drive in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 27, 2022 3:48 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 27, 2022 5:22 PM

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters prior to the Nov. 8 election.

According to a press release from organizers, the event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11:45 a.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4536 Patsy Drive in Kingman. This meeting will take the place of the club’s regular November meeting, and the meeting is open to the public.

Entry will be free and pizza and donuts will be available at no cost, though donations to help defray costs will be welcomed.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. New members joining the club (annual dues $12 single/$20 couple) will receive the rest of this year at no charge.

