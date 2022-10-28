OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 29
Body found in Golden Valley, ruled as homicide

Originally Published: October 28, 2022 2:15 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY - During an ongoing investigation by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives, the body of an unidentified subject was recovered in the Golden Valley area.

According to an MCSO news release, on Thursday, Oct. 27 detectives identified a suspected burial site on a property in the area of S. Sacramento Road and W. Geronimo Drive in Golden Valley. An MCSO Search and Rescue cadaver K9 was deployed and alerted at the suspected burial site as well.

The property was abandoned and littered with junk and debris. A search warrant was obtained and executed on the property. Detectives dug around the burial site and located human remains that had been buried approximately three feet down.

At this time the identity of the remains is being withheld pending confirmation. MCSO believes the subject was a victim of a homicide, however, an official cause of death will be determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

