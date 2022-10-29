Bulldogs, Vols beaten on Friday

Kingman and Kingman Academy bowed out of the state football playoff hunt with losses in their final regular season games on Friday, Oct. 28. And Lee Williams also suffered a narrow loss at Prescott, hurting its chances of grabbing a playoff slot.

Mohave 44, Kingman 22

KINGMAN – Kingman finished its first winning season since 1999 with a loss, falling to ninth-ranked Mohave in a Class 3A high school football game on Friday.

The Bulldogs got most of their offense from sophomore running back Seth Baylon, who gained 169 yards on 22 carries, including a 50-yard touchdown run.

Sophomore Austin Chiquillo ran for 62 yards on six carries and scored twice for Kingman on runs of 55 and two yards. Kingman gained all of its yardage on the ground.

Mohave, which improved to 6-3 for the season, built leads of 14-8 after one quarter and 28-14 at the half.

Kingman finished the campaign under first-year coach Trent Graff at 6-4 with a ranking of 22nd in the state. The top 16 teams make the playoffs.

On defense Braiden O’Brien led the Bulldogs with nine solo tackles. Connor Nelson recovered a fumble and Dillon Chiquillo and Austin Chiquillo each intercepted a pass.

Kingman had taken an early lead when Baylon opened the scoring with his 50-yard touchdown run to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

Prescott 23, Lee Williams 21

PRESCOTT – Prescott beat Lee Williams 23-21 with a late 43-yard field goal by Cole Gross. Lee Williams had taken a lead of 21-20 with a 50-yard touchdown pass by senior Troy Edwards.

Statistics were not available at press time.

Prescott, which came into the game ranked 15th in the state in Class 4A, improved to 6-2 overall with the win. Lee Williams, which is ranked 18th, fell to 5-3 with the loss.

The Volunteers will host Mingus Union at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 before closing the regular season at Bradshaw Mountain on Nov. 10.

Kingman Academy 20, St. John Paul 15

AVONDALE – Kingman Academy defeated host St. John Paul 20-15 to finished the high school football season with a winning 5-4 record. Statistics from the game were not available.

The season marked a dramatic turnaround for the Tigers under first-year head coach Sean Windecker. Academy was 2-8 last year. St. John Paul finished with a 1-9 mark.