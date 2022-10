The City of Kingman issued five business licenses in the week ending Friday, Oct. 28

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the week ending Friday, Oct. 28:

– Shabby Girl’s Home Décor: 1920 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; retail trade

– Annette L. Munoz: 2000 S. Cedar Road, Kingman; retail trade

– DLB Painting: 3845 Suffock, Kingman; construction

– Craven Construction LLC: 710 N. Ironwood Drive, Kingman; construction

– Head It Thru The Grapevine: 534 Beale St. A & B, Kingman; direct selling

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Friday, Oct. 28:

– All American Air: 4030 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; gas; $553.16

– TUFF SHED, INC: 3661 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; detached garage; $391.46

– Icon Power: 1728 Chicago Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 1949 Club Ave., Kingman; electric: $128

– ROMAR ELECTRIC LLC: 401 Jackson St., Kingman; electric; $137.36

One World Energy: 3278 N. Central St., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 1941 Motor Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Enhanced Electric LLC: 2545 Boulder Ave., Kingman; electric; $137.36

– E & R Electric Inc: 4335 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; electric; n/a

– E & R Electric Inc: 4335 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; electric; n/a

– Angle Homes Inc: 3482 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,734.53

– Tom Frank Tef Design: 3918 Stirrup Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $8,346.45

Mohave County issued the following building permits during the week ending Friday, Oct. 21:

– Sam Nichols Electrical Inc: 2150 E. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; power pole replacement only with existing 200 amp panel

– Klostermeier Construction LLC: 19532 S. Lone Ranger Road, Yucca; 200 amp elec

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3055 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocation

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3032 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Ambient Edge: 2925 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; repipe for underside of existing M/H

Gigamen LLC: 4365 N. B – aker Drive, Kingman; gas line repair

– Thach, Leap: 2060 E. Suffolk Ave., Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amps

– Truelove Plumbing Co Inc: Kingman; gas line replacement

– T L L Electric Inc: White Hills; 100 amp electrical service for traffic light

– Royce, David G: 3061 E. Calle Parral, Kingman; 100 amp electrical to ext garage

– Singery, Alexandra: Oatman; 100 amp electrical panel upgrade