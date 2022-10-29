Guest Column | County Corner: Everything you need to know about the election

There is a lot of information to share this month with the General Election fast approaching concerning mail ballots and early voting.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. The last day to register for the November election was October 11.

Almost 85,000 Mohave County voters have already requested a ballot by mail. The deadline to request a ballot by mail was Oct. 28. If you receive your ballot by mail, please vote your ballot and return it to us no later than 7 p.m. on election night. If you are mailing your ballot back to us, please do so no later than Nov. 3. You also can drop it off at an early-voting site, at a polling location on election day, or by using the ballot box in the main lobby of the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beale Street in Kingman. The lobby is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on election night until 7 p.m. We also have a ballot box in our second floor office at the Administration Building.

We do not send ballots by mail unless the voter has requested we do so. It is important that if you receive your ballot by mail that you vote that ballot rather than going to an early-voting site. If you prefer, you can take your early ballot with you and vote it at an early voting site. All ballots are the same for your designated precinct, regardless of the method in which you choose to vote.

Early voting ends on Nov. 4. Early-voting sites are located at the Mohave County libraries in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City and at 1776 Airway Avenue (behind the Nutrition Center) in Kingman. The hours at all three locations is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

If you receive your ballot by mail or vote at an early voting site, you must sign the affidavit envelope that you place your ballot in. We cannot count your vote without your signature because this is how we verify that you voted the ballot you received in the mail. Each signature is verified before we can accept your ballot. We also recommend you sign the affidavit envelope the same way you signed your driver’s license or use your most common signature. If we cannot verify that the signature belongs to you, we make every attempt to contact you.

If we are not able to contact you for signature verification, we will be using a text message service called Text2Cure whereby you will receive a text and you can verify through a text message that you signed your ballot. It is secure and we are excited to be able to offer this service to our voters as an added convenience. Please make sure to include a phone number on your affidavit envelope when you return it to us.

Voters can go online at https://my.arizona.vote where you are able to check the status of your ballot. We try to process ballots within 72 hours of receipt. We encourage you to return your mail ballot sooner than later so that the results can be tabulated by the Mohave County Elections Department in a timely manner.

Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns you may have. We can be reached by email at voterregistration@mohave.gov or by phone at 928-753-0767.

(Kristi Blair is the Mohave County Recorder.)