Sun, Oct. 30
It’s a bird! A plane! It’s SpaceX!

A condensation trail from a SpaceX satellite rocket launch caused an odd configuration in the sky over northwestern Arizona on Thursday, Oct. 28. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 29, 2022 5:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – Elon Musk's spacecraft company launched 53 new Starline internet satellites from the Falcon 9 rocket Thursday evening. The launch was visible over the western sky in Kingman around 6:30 p.m., with a curly-Q condensation trail that lingered around for some time after. The rocket was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

It was the 65th launch of internet satellites by the company as it expands its commercial global broadband network.

According to Space Flight Now, a website tracking the launch, the Starlink satellites were expected to release from the front end of the rocket all at once, rather than one at a time.

The odd condensation trail was a result of the rocket firing thrusters and putting itself in a spin before deploying the satellites.

