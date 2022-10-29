Kingman Miner Oct. 30 Adoption Spotlight: William

OFFERS
Sun, Oct. 30
Oct. 30 Adoption Spotlight: William

Get to know William at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/william-s and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know William at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/william-s and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: October 29, 2022 5:08 p.m.

These are Arizona's children. William loves to interact with others and enjoys talking to those he meets. He enjoys playing online games in his free time, and his favorites are Fortnite or Roblox on the Nintendo Switch. In school, Will has an appreciation for technology and enjoys learning new things and wants to join an Esports Club. Get to know William and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

40 children available for adoption in Arizona
