Lee Williams earns play-in berth with win over Bradshaw Mountain; Kingman Academy falls 3-1 to Trivium Prep
KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School volleyball team earned a berth in the Class 4A play-in tournament with a 3-0 win over visiting Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The Volunteers finished the regular season with a 9-6 record, beating Bradshaw Mountain by set scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-22.
Lee Williams finished the regular season ranked 24th in the state in Class 4A. They’ll play the Eastmark High School Firebirds at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Mesa.
Statistics for the game were not available at press time. Lee Williams coach Riley Blake declined to be interviewed for this story.
Trivium Prep 3, Kingman Academy 1
GOODYEAR – Kingman Academy of Learnings volleyball team lost for just the second time this year in its season finale against Trivium Prep.
The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 15-2 record and are ranked third in the state in Class 2A. They’ll open play in the state tournament on Nov. 5 at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale.
