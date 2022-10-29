OFFERS
Lee Williams earns play-in berth with win over Bradshaw Mountain; Kingman Academy falls 3-1 to Trivium Prep

Junior Jade Russell (9) of Lee Williams High School sets her teammates up for a shot in the Lady Volunteers 3-0 win over visiting Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 27. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: October 29, 2022 6:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School volleyball team earned a berth in the Class 4A play-in tournament with a 3-0 win over visiting Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The Volunteers finished the regular season with a 9-6 record, beating Bradshaw Mountain by set scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-22.

Lee Williams finished the regular season ranked 24th in the state in Class 4A. They’ll play the Eastmark High School Firebirds at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Mesa.

Statistics for the game were not available at press time. Lee Williams coach Riley Blake declined to be interviewed for this story.

Trivium Prep 3, Kingman Academy 1

GOODYEAR – Kingman Academy of Learnings volleyball team lost for just the second time this year in its season finale against Trivium Prep.

The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 15-2 record and are ranked third in the state in Class 2A. They’ll open play in the state tournament on Nov. 5 at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale.

