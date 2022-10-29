Meet the Mohave County director of defense services

Blake Schritter is the county’s Director of Indigent Defense Services. He is also a fifth generation Arizonan - all of his ancestors being from Mohave County since the 1800’s, true pioneers. He was born and raised in Kingman and is in his mid-thirties. His parents and three siblings spend a good deal of their free time together and even travel as a family unit. He also has two brother and sister Goldendoodles, Rhaegar and Khaleesi.

Schritter graduated cum laude from Northern Arizona University in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology and a degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science. He was successful in riding out the recession by attending grad school, pursuing and obtaining his Masters of Science in Criminology. No idle hands here because during grad school, he also worked for the court system, finding his true niche in administration, while also focusing his thesis on strategic planning within the criminal justice system.

After his schooling, Schritter returned to his home base of Kingman in 2012. He soon accepted a job working for the County, at first volunteering, but soon becoming a Management Intern. He moved up quickly and within months, he was promoted to run Indigent Defense Services (IDS) (the position later was reclassified as IDS Director.) That was amazing. In his mid 20’s at the time, he became one of the youngest directors in the modern history of the County. Besides his family, his Mohave County pioneering ancestors would undoubtably be more than proud.

What is Indigent Defense Services (IDS) exactly? One of Schritter’s colleagues said “if ‘defense’ were a casino, IDS would be the card dealer and the house. We control the cards and the money.” That might be the perfect analogy for what Schritter more formally describes as “a centralized intake, conflict review, case assignment, and budget management office. It is tasked with assigning attorneys to represent clients in various legal proceedings.” He adds, “we work in tandem with the Public Defender, Legal Defender, Legal Advocate and other partners in the justice system.”

Schritter wants it noted that IDS provides neither direct representation nor legal advice. The county department determines attorney assignments and manages budgets pertaining to mandated services in multiple disciplines of defense. In Arizona, (and other states as well) the rural communities have limited resources, especially in the justice system. He says “we must be incredibly strategic in how we utilize those resources.” Schritter has a small staff of four and they manage about 40 attorneys.

Schritter says he loves his job because “there’s always a challenge. My staff and colleagues are the best part of coming to work. I have an incredibly talented staff and I credit them with the success of our division.” He points out that “we try to be as proactive as possible, often reviewing legislative proposals that impact the justice system and counties. Additionally, we collect as much data as possible and perform analysis on the data to make projections on services and costs.”



Schritter says “anybody who’s appointed counsel through the courts, the case is immediately referred to my office. We perform a legal check to determine where the case can go. Whether it be the public defender’s office, the legal defender’s office, or a contract attorney. Then, we make that assignment.”

Schritter sums up his IDS responsibilities saying “I never thought I’d be working defense, but the work we do is critical and valuable. Working for Mohave County is one of the best decisions I ever made. It’s a supportive organization and the network of hardworking staff is remarkable.” Fortunately, he gets time off from his important work by specializing in cooking Italian food and watching, believe it or not—true crime documentaries. On a lighter note, looking at his career choice, he has no defense for that.