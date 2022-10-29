Mohave Community College debuts new website to register for classes

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Community Education Department gave its website a new look to help users navigate it better and make it easier for them to sign up for classes.

According to an MCC press release, the new website provides users the opportunity to reset their username or password without having to call tech support. Users will also soon be able to view videos from instructors describing what they will learn in class.

Community Education provides a variety of academic, enrichment and recreation activities for the citizens of our area. Its goal is to provide engaging hands-on learning opportunities, services to enrich our students by exploring a new activity, upgrading an existing skill or by meeting new people.

“Community Education is the non-credit side of MCC I like to say our classes have no homework, tests or textbooks,” said Lori Gunnette, Interim Director of Community Education. “Everyone can benefit from Community Education classes our classes are perfect for students looking to try a new hobby or explore a topic without having to commit to a semester.”

Those interested can sign up for classes on metalsmithing, painting, yoga, cooking, gardening, computer, smart phone basics and so much more. The greatest feature of the new website allows students to search classes by selecting a category and seeing all the classes available.

Noncredit courses are taught by community professionals experienced within their chosen fields. Community Education is always looking for new instructors, those interested can visit the website to learn how to become one.

“The instructors who teach our classes are really passionate about the topic they are teaching. It is amazing to watch a class get caught-up in the instructor’s enthusiasm for a topic,” Gunnette said.

Those who previously had an account will need to create a new profile. Veterans, Senior Citizens (60+) and MCC Employees receive a discount when signing up for Community Education classes.

Visit ce.mohave.edu to learn about the4 new website and see what courses are offered.