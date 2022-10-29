Obituary | Kenneth Lafkas

Kenneth Lafkas, was born on Jan. 12, 1957. He passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law and brother.

Kenneth moved his family to Kingman in 2000 to take care of his father. Kenny was a simple man who loved to make his wife, Robin, laugh.

He was an appliance repair man who ran Action Appliance for nearly 20 years. Anyone you ask would say Kenny knew his appliances. He could tell you what was wrong with your washer just by listening to it over the phone.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Robin, and children Jennifer Chambers (James), Rick Solis, Mark Miller (Sarah), Kenneth Lafkas (Vanessa), Matthew Miller and Christina Golder (Mathew). He is also survived by his siblings, James Lafkas, Lori Dewald (Billy), and Helen Vaughn (Chris). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his son William Lafkas, parents George and Virgina Lafkas, and sister Kathy Cooklin.

Robin and family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation for your prayers, kindness and sympathy during this difficult time.