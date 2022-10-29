OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, Oct. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Kenneth Lafkas

Kenneth Lafkas

Kenneth Lafkas

Originally Published: October 29, 2022 12:01 p.m.

Kenneth Lafkas, was born on Jan. 12, 1957. He passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law and brother.

Kenneth moved his family to Kingman in 2000 to take care of his father. Kenny was a simple man who loved to make his wife, Robin, laugh.

He was an appliance repair man who ran Action Appliance for nearly 20 years. Anyone you ask would say Kenny knew his appliances. He could tell you what was wrong with your washer just by listening to it over the phone.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Robin, and children Jennifer Chambers (James), Rick Solis, Mark Miller (Sarah), Kenneth Lafkas (Vanessa), Matthew Miller and Christina Golder (Mathew). He is also survived by his siblings, James Lafkas, Lori Dewald (Billy), and Helen Vaughn (Chris). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his son William Lafkas, parents George and Virgina Lafkas, and sister Kathy Cooklin.

Robin and family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation for your prayers, kindness and sympathy during this difficult time.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State