Special Olympics Donation

Pioneer Title Agency’s Kingman and Hualapai offices came together to host a rummage sale outside of their Kingman office to benefit Kingman’s Special Olympics athletes. All proceeds from the sale, which raised $2,120, were presented to Kingman Special Olympics at the close of the event, a donation that follows a $5,000 donation made by the team in July for a total of more than $7,000 in recent giving.