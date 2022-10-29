OFFERS
Sun, Oct. 30
Special Olympics Donation

Pioneer Title Agency’s Kingman and Hualapai offices hosted a rummage sale to benefit Kingman’s Special Olympics athletes. All proceeds from the sale, which raised $2,120, were presented to Kingman Special Olympics at the close of the event. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 29, 2022 5:44 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, October 29, 2022 6:52 PM

Pioneer Title Agency’s Kingman and Hualapai offices came together to host a rummage sale outside of their Kingman office to benefit Kingman’s Special Olympics athletes. All proceeds from the sale, which raised $2,120, were presented to Kingman Special Olympics at the close of the event, a donation that follows a $5,000 donation made by the team in July for a total of more than $7,000 in recent giving.

