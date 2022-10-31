OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Nov. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

ADOT to hold electric-vehicle charging station public meeting

(National Park Service photo)

(National Park Service photo)

William Roller, The Miner
Originally Published: October 31, 2022 3:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation urges local residents to attend a public meeting the agency will host at the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beal St. on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss the plan to create a new of electrical vehicle charging stations along alternative fuel corridors.

“ADOT’s plan focuses on a network of electrical vehicle charging stations along alternative fuel corridors,” according to a news release.

The goal of this federal national electric vehicle infrastructure program is to seek public comment on which additional highways should be added to the ADOT EV network. Funding has been provided by the America Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The open house format will offer initial plan implementation from study team members who will provided critical data, and answer audience questions regarding clean transportation options.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State