ADOT to hold electric-vehicle charging station public meeting

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation urges local residents to attend a public meeting the agency will host at the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beal St. on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss the plan to create a new of electrical vehicle charging stations along alternative fuel corridors.

“ADOT’s plan focuses on a network of electrical vehicle charging stations along alternative fuel corridors,” according to a news release.

The goal of this federal national electric vehicle infrastructure program is to seek public comment on which additional highways should be added to the ADOT EV network. Funding has been provided by the America Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The open house format will offer initial plan implementation from study team members who will provided critical data, and answer audience questions regarding clean transportation options.