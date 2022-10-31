OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Nov. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Phillies host the Astros in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1

The Philadelphia Phillies host American League foe the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, Oct. 31. Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is pictured. (Photo by Chris6d, cc-dby-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3NTwzMP)

The Philadelphia Phillies host American League foe the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, Oct. 31. Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is pictured. (Photo by Chris6d, cc-dby-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3NTwzMP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 31, 2022 11:39 a.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -135, Phillies +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros square off in Game 3 of the World Series with the series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 87-75 overall and 47-34 at home. The Phillies have a 58-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has gone 51-30 on the road and 106-56 overall. The Astros have a 51-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm ranks fifth on the Phillies with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI. Bryce Harper is 15-for-41 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-41 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Astros: 9-1, .245 batting average, 2.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State