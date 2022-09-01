OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 01
Guns donated to Heroes Rising

Ed Murray, left, of Lake Havasu City, gives Don Martin a stainless steel .270 caliber Mossberg rifle that he donated to the American Elk Society’s Heroes Rising Outdoors program. After Martin wrote about Murray’s donation, two more guns have been donated. (Courtesy photo)

By Don Martin
Originally Published: September 1, 2022 4:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Many sportsmen have read the stories that I have written about the Arizona Elk Society’s program for disabled Arizona veterans.

It is called Heroes Rising Outdoors and veterans are taken out at no charge on small or big game hunting trips, fishing trips or even camping trips.

One of the items that still needed by AES for this program is new or used firearms that veterans can use on their outdoors experiences.

I recently took a very nice .270 rifle complete with a scope to AES courtesy of a veteran who no longer hunts and lives in Lake Havasu.

Now, two more rifles, one in 6.5 Creedmoor and a .308 caliber, complete with scopes, have been donated by a local Kingman man who wishes to remain anonymous.

Another sportsman who lives in Parker read about the program and is donating a rifle to AES that a veteran could use on a javelina or even a Coues whitetail hunt.

Tom Wagner, who is in charge of the Heroes Rising Outdoors program, said he is very happy to see these donations come in.

And while these firearms will be used on some of this fall’s big game hunts, Wagner said a need for 12- and 20-gauge shotguns is high on the list of firearms that he hopes sportsmen can donate to the program.

With dove, quail and even waterfowl season opening up, shotguns are needed.

If you want to donate a firearm of any kind to the AES program, contact me at 928-303-9481 or info@arizonawildlifeoutfitters.com and I’ll pick it up.

