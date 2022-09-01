High of 103 forecast for Labor Day

KINGMAN – Your Labor Day weekend will be hot and sunny in the Kingman area, with high temperatures of 100 degrees or more from Saturday through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, the high temperatures will reach 99 on Friday, 100 on Saturday, 101 on Sunday and 103 on Labor Day. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Southeast winds of 7 to 10 mph are expected on Saturday, shifting to out of the southwest in the afternoon. There’s also a 10% chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

It will remain hot on Monday and Tuesday, with highs over 100 forecast. A heat wave has settled over much of the West.

The high temperature recorded at the NWS recording station at Kingman Airport on Wednesday, Aug. 31 was 104 degrees.