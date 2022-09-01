OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

High of 103 forecast for Labor Day

The National Weather Service expects high temperatures to continue across the region. (Adobe image)

The National Weather Service expects high temperatures to continue across the region. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: September 1, 2022 5:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Your Labor Day weekend will be hot and sunny in the Kingman area, with high temperatures of 100 degrees or more from Saturday through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, the high temperatures will reach 99 on Friday, 100 on Saturday, 101 on Sunday and 103 on Labor Day. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Southeast winds of 7 to 10 mph are expected on Saturday, shifting to out of the southwest in the afternoon. There’s also a 10% chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

It will remain hot on Monday and Tuesday, with highs over 100 forecast. A heat wave has settled over much of the West.

The high temperature recorded at the NWS recording station at Kingman Airport on Wednesday, Aug. 31 was 104 degrees.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State