Horoscopes | Sept. 2, 2022

Birthdays: Zedd, 33; Tiffany Hines, 39; Salma Hayek, 56; Mark Harmon, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll have big ideas and the energy to turn what you want to pursue into a reality. A physical change will gain praise from peers and encourage you to make a difference.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will lift your spirits and give you hope for a brighter future. Participate in events encouraging you to get involved in your community or an organization you belong to, and you’ll make a difference and gain support from fellow members.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take any challenge you face, and implement rules that will offset negativity and setbacks. Set standards by initiating positive alternatives that encourage healthy lifestyle changes and friendships with people who can help you reach your goal.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Focus on what puts a smile on your face and brings you closer to someone who shares your concerns. Don’t limit what you can do to help.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your physical attributes to bring about positive change. An opportunity to learn or to update your skills will encourage you to help others.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Think matters through, and don’t let anyone interfere with your plans. An emotional change will help put you in a positive frame of mind.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be creative in approaching work, handling expenses and investments, and staying on top of your health and emotional well-being. The solutions you suggest will be well received and help you establish the best way to move forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Plan to do something new and exciting. It’s time to please yourself instead of trying to make everyone else happy.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Acknowledge what others do, but don’t be a follower because someone pressures you. Trust and believe in yourself, and arrange to do something that makes you feel good about how you look or what you know and can contribute.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Finish what you start. Live life your way, and take responsibility for your happiness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. An energetic approach will impress someone special and bring you closer together.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider how you can get ahead financially. Share your intentions and plans.