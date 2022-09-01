OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Sept. 2, 2022

Originally Published: September 1, 2022 12:47 p.m.

Birthdays: Zedd, 33; Tiffany Hines, 39; Salma Hayek, 56; Mark Harmon, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll have big ideas and the energy to turn what you want to pursue into a reality. A physical change will gain praise from peers and encourage you to make a difference.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will lift your spirits and give you hope for a brighter future. Participate in events encouraging you to get involved in your community or an organization you belong to, and you’ll make a difference and gain support from fellow members.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take any challenge you face, and implement rules that will offset negativity and setbacks. Set standards by initiating positive alternatives that encourage healthy lifestyle changes and friendships with people who can help you reach your goal.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Focus on what puts a smile on your face and brings you closer to someone who shares your concerns. Don’t limit what you can do to help.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your physical attributes to bring about positive change. An opportunity to learn or to update your skills will encourage you to help others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Think matters through, and don’t let anyone interfere with your plans. An emotional change will help put you in a positive frame of mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be creative in approaching work, handling expenses and investments, and staying on top of your health and emotional well-being. The solutions you suggest will be well received and help you establish the best way to move forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Plan to do something new and exciting. It’s time to please yourself instead of trying to make everyone else happy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Acknowledge what others do, but don’t be a follower because someone pressures you. Trust and believe in yourself, and arrange to do something that makes you feel good about how you look or what you know and can contribute.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Finish what you start. Live life your way, and take responsibility for your happiness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. An energetic approach will impress someone special and bring you closer together.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider how you can get ahead financially. Share your intentions and plans.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State