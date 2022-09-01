Kingman child sick but happy

KINGMAN – Carter Sorensen is described as a happy two-year-old from Kingman and is currently in the Las Vegas Children's Hospital with pneumonia and pseudomonas aeruginosa, a blood infection.

“Carter’s always super happy, joyful, full of energy and character,” Jessie Balmorez, Carter's mom, said. “He’s got a smile that charms all the nurses.”

Balmorez said he’s been sick for a week. She said his illness was unexpected and she is unsure how he became ill. He was flown from Kingman to Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 26.

“He was fine the night before … playing, running around yelling, then super sick the next day,” Balmorez said.

According to the CDC, pseudomonas is a bacteria commonly found in soil and water. However, pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause human infections, specifically in the blood and lungs.

Carter was born prematurely, so his health has always been something his family wants to protect.

The monster truck- and car-loving boy is looking at another week in the hospital or until the infection is gone and his pneumonia clears up. As the head of the household, Balmorez has been unable to work since she’s been at the hospital with her son.

“I’m the head of the household and only income, so I’ve been out of work for a bit and with bills coming up I’ve been stressed,” Balmorez said.

To donate to Carter’s GoFundMe visit bit.ly/3Q3ZWwe.