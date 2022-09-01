OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman police to be on the lookout for DUIs over Labor Day weekend

The Kingman Police Department will conduct DUI patrols over the Labor Day weekend. (Miner file photo)

The Kingman Police Department will conduct DUI patrols over the Labor Day weekend. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 1, 2022 9:49 a.m.

KINGMAN — During Labor Day weekend, Kingman Police Department will be looking for impaired drivers.

According to a KPD press release, officers will be out over the holiday weekend as part of the Western Arizona DUI Task Force. The overtime costs for the enhanced DUI patrols are covered by a grant awarded from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The blood alcohol limit in Arizona is .08%.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State