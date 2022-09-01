Kingman police to be on the lookout for DUIs over Labor Day weekend
Originally Published: September 1, 2022 9:49 a.m.
KINGMAN — During Labor Day weekend, Kingman Police Department will be looking for impaired drivers.
According to a KPD press release, officers will be out over the holiday weekend as part of the Western Arizona DUI Task Force. The overtime costs for the enhanced DUI patrols are covered by a grant awarded from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The blood alcohol limit in Arizona is .08%.
